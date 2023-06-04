Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 4,367,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company.

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.83 and a beta of 0.24. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

