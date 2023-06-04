Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$7.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.19 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.86. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$96.84 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.2762431 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

