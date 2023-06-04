Kathryn Kulikoski Sells 1,500 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

