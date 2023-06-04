KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

