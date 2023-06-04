Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

K stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.