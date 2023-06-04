Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

KMPR stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.68%.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also

