Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $28.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KVUE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $27.80.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

