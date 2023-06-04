Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,573 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

