Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

