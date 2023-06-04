Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 145,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 246,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.