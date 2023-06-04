Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,220 shares of company stock worth $3,974,053. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

