Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,524,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 994.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kohl’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

