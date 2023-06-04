Korea Investment CORP Acquires 27,333 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $846,990. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.