Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

