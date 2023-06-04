Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of ZM opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

