Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,573 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lear by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.23.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $1,878,579. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

