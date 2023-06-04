Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketAxess Price Performance

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $281.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.72 and a 200 day moving average of $321.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

