Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.02 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.