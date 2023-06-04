Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.68.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.
Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.