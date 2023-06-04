Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Up 0.3 %

FFIV stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,004. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

