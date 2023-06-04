Korea Investment CORP Has $3.13 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

