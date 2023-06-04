Korea Investment CORP Has $3.22 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,221 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

