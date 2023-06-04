Korea Investment CORP Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 473 shares of company stock valued at $309,552 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,298.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,094.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.