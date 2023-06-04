Korea Investment CORP Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,298.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,094.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,345.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.
