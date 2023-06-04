Korea Investment CORP Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,359,134 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Plug Power by 407.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 628.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

