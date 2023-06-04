Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,219,169. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

