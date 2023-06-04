Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

