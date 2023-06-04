Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,788 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

