Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $48,057,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 500,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

