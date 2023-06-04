Korea Investment CORP Purchases 23,443 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cognex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,333,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 557,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

