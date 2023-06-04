Korea Investment CORP Purchases 423,826 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,826 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

