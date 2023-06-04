Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.14.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

