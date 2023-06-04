Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 808,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,718,000 after buying an additional 147,771 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.