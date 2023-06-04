Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Trading Up 4.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

