Korea Investment CORP Sells 129,303 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,303 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.