Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,903 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after buying an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after buying an additional 919,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.