Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,744 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 505,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $4,260,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

