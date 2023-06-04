Korea Investment CORP Sells 42,096 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

