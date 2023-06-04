Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,663 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $1,596,004. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

