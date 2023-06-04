Korea Investment CORP Sells 549 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average of $301.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

