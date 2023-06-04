Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,649 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

