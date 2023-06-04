Korea Investment CORP Sells 81,796 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,796 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 83.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.28%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

