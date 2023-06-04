Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,228 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,332. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

