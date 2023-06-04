Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $372.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.