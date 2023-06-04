Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Holdings Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 6.3 %

KRYS stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $124.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

