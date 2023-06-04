Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LIF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.10). Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of C$48.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.042328 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

