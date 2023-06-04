Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Landstar System worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.00 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.