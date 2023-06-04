Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -9.38%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

