Lisk Price Up 2.7% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $119.90 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003383 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,760,970 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

