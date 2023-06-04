Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $79.43 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $79.43 million and $391,346.73 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

