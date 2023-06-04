London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 9,939 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.02), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,043,766.96).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($104.86), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($938,886.43).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($103.99), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($902,335.08).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($102.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($1,998,723.23).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.30) per share, for a total transaction of £480,236 ($593,470.09).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($103.68) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($894,055.49).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.09), for a total transaction of £1,784,303.40 ($2,205,021.50).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($104.91), for a total transaction of £939,222.96 ($1,160,680.87).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand acquired 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.26) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($570,533.37).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand acquired 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($103.35) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($931,691.11).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($102.98) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($593,772.59).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,494 ($104.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,939.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($82.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,618 ($106.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,182.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,766.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About London Stock Exchange Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.02) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.58) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.29) to GBX 9,900 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.12).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

